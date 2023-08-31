What measures is the Flemish government taking to combat the teacher shortage?

School boards have the option of appointing a limited number of ‘teacher specialists’ or expert teachers. Through this statute, after 10 years, primary and secondary school teachers can receive extra pay - around 250 euros on average a month - if they take on specific extra tasks. Last week, a poll showed there was little interest in this measure, with principals fearing it would be divisive for their teaching staff.

It will also be easier to bring in ‘guest teachers’. People from the private sector or civil servants will be able to offer their services in teaching for a few hours a week, without having to make a complete switch.

Moreover, employees from companies that are restructuring can also be deployed full-time in teaching. Unlike guest teachers, however, they do require a teaching diploma to do so. Nothing in their pay conditions will change.

Teaching staff will be entitled to five days of care leave annually from 1 September. This is unpaid leave. Teaching staff can take these days if a partner, child or parent needs personal support or care. That’s a maximum of five days' absence per calendar year to assist a family or relative.