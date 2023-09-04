Body found at Ostend harbour believed to be that of man that drowned in canal on Sunday evening

At around 7pm on Sunday evening two men were walking along the banks of the canal with their families when one of them dropped his keys into the water. The two men jumped into the canal to retrieve the keys but ran into difficulty while they were in the water. A police officer that was passing by jumped into the water and was able to bring one of the two men to dry land. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Fire Service divers spent two hours searching for the second man. However, their search proved to be fruitless. The search ended at quarter past nine in the expectation that the man had drowned and his body would wash up somewhere in the harbour. This now appears to be the case although the body does still have to be formally identified.