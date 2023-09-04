Franchisees found for another 17 Delhaize stores

The running of the 17 supermarkets will be transferred from Delhaize to the new franchise-holders between November this year and the end of January 2024. Five of the supermarkets (Overijse, Waasland Shopping, Ledeberg and Kasterlee) are in Flanders, four (Roodebeek, Saint-Antoine, De Fré and Fort Jaco) are in Brussels and eight (Verviers, Marche, Marcinelle, Waterloo, Tournai, Braine-L’Alleud, Ath and Mons) are in Wallonia.

Seven of the new franchise-holders already run one or more Delhaize stores. Seven of the new franchise-holders are former Delhaize employees and three are eternal candidates, including some former employees.