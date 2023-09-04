Missing Burundian handball players ask for asylum in Belgium

No fewer than ten members of the Burundian U19 handball team disappeared during last month’s world championships in Croatia. Since then, most of the young handball players have turned up here in Belgium and have asked for asylum.

Secretary of State Nicole De Moor told journalists that "While I can’t discuss individual cases, many of the Burundians that have arrived in Belgium are the Croatians’ responsibility. This is also the case if, for example, a visa has been issued to someone to participate in a sports match".

Ms De Moor added that her department will contact the Croatian authorities to arrange the Burundians’ return to Croatia. However, this will only be possible for those that are over the age of 18. Any minors among the group will remain here.