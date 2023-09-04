Savers invest a total of 21.9 billion euro in one-year Belgian government bond

The release of new fiscally attractive one-year bond that has been issued by the federal government has proved popular among savers. A total of 21.896 billion euro has been invested in the bond. Of those that subscribed 234,310 people did so directly through the the Federal Debt Agency ‘s Ledger Service.

7.093 billion euro was invested through the Ledger. The average amount invested through the ledger was 30,272 euro. The more than 400,000 government bond purchases made through the banks account to a total amount invested of 14.803 billion euro.