Sensoa launches large-scale condom use survey

A recent study in which 20,000 young people took part revealed that the use of condoms is declining. Sensoa believes that it is time to find out what people in Flanders think about condoms and in order to do this it has is carrying out a large-scale survey of 2,400 people in our region.

Sensoa’s Eva Koppen told VRT News that “The previous surveys are dated. It is important to have up-to-date information about current attitudes. We can tailor our campaigns to suit this”.

Sensoa’s research will involve as wide a section of society as possible. People in Flanders aged between 16 and 80 are being asked to complete the online questionnaire.

"We also hope to reach people that don’t use condoms and people that don’t (yet) have any sexual experience. Their views are also valuable when it comes to understanding condom use in Flanders”, Ms Koppen said.

Sensoa will use the information gathered by the survey to better inform the public about issues related to condom use.

The survey can also be completed in English. Click here if you wish to take part.