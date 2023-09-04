Ultra-athlete Matthieu Bonne breaks the world open water swimming record

After having swam 131km, Matthieu Bonne still had his toughest test ahead of him: he had to set foot on land and be able to walk a few steps unassisted.

His team told VRT News that “It was a tough finish. His whole body, especially his lips, hurt a lot from the salty sea water. There was also a strong wind at the end of the swim.”

Matthieu Bonne started his world record attempt last Thursday, a day later than planned. Strong gusts of wind and high waves in the Bay of Corinth in Greece had forced him to put back the start of his record attempt.