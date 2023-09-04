Unemployment up in August
The number of people that are unemployed and seeking work in Flanders up 13% in August compared with August 2022. According to figures released on Monday by the Flemish Employment and Vocation Training Service VDAB, in August 2023 there were 213,660 people in Flanders that were unemployed and seeking work.
Although, the number of unemployed people in receipt of unemployment benefit was down by 3% compared with August last year, a 45% rise in the number of people are unemployed, but not entitled to unemployment benefit has served to increase the overall unemployment figures in our region.
Among the group that is not entitled to unemployment benefit, VDAB is assisting 81% to find work. A further 11% are receiving vocational training or are being prepared to (re)enter the labour market. The remaining 8% require specific help from agencies other that VDAB in order to help them back to work.
The percentage of jobseekers (the number of people seeking work as a percentage of the working population) in Flanders was 6.6% in August 2023. This is 0.7 percentage points higher than it was in August 2022.