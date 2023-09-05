Bpost to act as thousands of parcels disappear due to couriers "earning a bit on the side"

Contact the vendor first, and not the courier. The vendor is responsible for the shipment. Inquire whether the parcel has been properly packed and whether the address details are correct. If you have ordered from a commercial vendor, you are entitled to compensation. They have to either give you your money back, or the vendor has to send a replacement.

• What if you ordered from a Belgian webshop and is your complaint not dealt with? Contact the consumer ombudsman service or the trade ombudsman service.

• What if you ordered from a European webshop and your complaint is not dealt with? Contact the ECC, the European Consumer Centre.

• There is no body you can turn to for complaints about non-EU webshops.

• You can also contact the postal or courier company to carryout a track and trace investigation. You can check online where the package is via the tracking code. You can do this through their customer service website. If the parcel missing, or are you not satisfied with the answer you receive, you can request mediation from the postal services ombudsman. The ombudsman service can mediate between you and the postal service. This can only be done on condition that you first contact the companies involved yourself.