Bullets fired at house in Borgerhout

At around 1am on Tuesday residents of the Delvastraat in Borgerhout heard gunshots. They alerted the police. Officers found two bullet holes in the facade of a house. The door of the house had been shot at three times. The Antwerp Local Police Service’s Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that there is still no trace of the perpetrators. "We immediately searched the area, but the search was fruitless. The forensic lab has also arrived on site to further the investigation."

The neighbourhood has seen shootings in the past. These were often linked to the trade in illegal drugs. However, is not yet clear whether this is also the case here. "Incidents like this immediately make us think that there might be a link to drugs. However, as far as we know the residents of the house are not linked to drugs in any way. But nothing can be ruled out and so this will be investigated in order to bring clarity”.