Food inflation in Belgium is in line with neighbouring countries

During the past few months many people in Belgium have had the impression that the price of food is soaring. Just before the start of the summer vacation the Federal Economy Minister ordered his department to carry out monthly monitoring of food prices.

The Economy Department focused on the prices of bread, flour, pasta, milk, beef, pork, cooked meat products, cheese and sugar. Mr Dermagne says that compared with our Dutch, French and German neighbours no abnormally sharp price rises have been noted here.

According to the Federal Economy Minister, among our neighbours, since the beginning of 2022 the increase in food prices has been the largest in Germany and the smallest in France. The Netherlands and Belgium are somewhere in between with about the same level of increase. Mr Dermagne says that this is reassuring news.

Meanwhile, the prices of meat and sugar have risen less in Belgium than in neighboring countries.