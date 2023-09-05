Justice Minister called to give explanation to MPs about urinating incident outside his home

The footage shows that during the Justice Minister’s birthday party three guests urinated against the police van in front of the politician’s home. The footage also shows Mr Van Quickenborne come outside his house at around 4am and open the door of the police van.

On Monday Mr Van Quickenborne repeated his assertion that he knew nothing about the peeing incident until it was reported on in the press. Whether or not this is the case is not clear from the footage.

Now the Chair of the Federal Parliament’s Justice Select Committee Kristien Van Vaerenbergh (Flemish nationalist) has decided to convene a meeting of the Justice Select Committee to discuss the matter and to ask Mr Van Quickenborne for an explanation. The meeting will start at 2:15pm on Thursday.

Ms Van Vaerenbergh refers to the fact that Van Quickenborne enjoys police protection after previous threats. That is also the reason why a police van was parked in front of his house. "This is about the people who protect the Justice Minister Day and night and who deserve his utmost respect. The Flemish nationalists therefore support the request to question the minister on this matter at a meeting of the Justice Select Committee. If it turns out that he has given an inaccurate account of the incident, he simply cannot stay on."

Previously, the far-left PVDA, the far-right Vlaams Belang and the Francophone Christian democrats Les Engagés had asked to convene the Justice Select Committee to discuss the incident. Vlaams Belang called for the minister's resignation on Monday evening.