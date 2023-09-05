Justice Minister says he was unaware that guests at his home urinated up a police van

Images from police cameras appear to indicate Mr Van Quickenborne found the incident amusing. "The interpretation of the footage has been suggestive and it does not prove that I was aware of what happened a few hours before", the Justice Minister said. The footage shows that the van was urinated on three times (at 8:39 pm, at 10:05 pm and 00:02 am).

"People also claim that I was laughing when I was looking at my mobile phone," says Van Quickenborne. "I think those interpretations are very far-fetched and inconsistent with the truth." The Justice Minister insists that he only heard about urinating incident when it was reported on in the press. "I celebrated my birthday and of course drank a few beers. What's wrong with that?"

"During the past few years, I have worked hard for to improve the justice system and I will continue to do so. I will also stand up for myself."