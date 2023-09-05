More visitors and fewer incidents at the Blaarmeersen

From next summer the city council hopes to be able to issue access bans to persistant offenders.

"We want to go a step further and work with an access ban by bringing in a by-law ", Ms Bracke told VRT News. The Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) gave the green light for this in July. There appeared to be some doubts as to whether the access bans would be implemented though after comments made by Farys in the press.

"We were shocked when we read that the operator does not want to enforce the bans," councilor Johan Deckmyn of the far-right Vlaams Belang told the VRT. However, Ms Bracke stresses that press comments were incorrect and Farys had not consulted the city council before making them.

The measure is now put into a legally compliant form and should be ready to come into force by next summer.