Temporary offer of higher interest rates at four banks reversed as expected after government bonds issue

The Federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (Flemish Christian democrat) says that he wishes to wait a few more weeks to see what the impact of the government bonds issue will be on the interest rates that banks offer to savers.

He adds that "We could also still launch a government bond in December. Everything will depend on the context and what happens with the banks in the coming weeks."

Mr Van Peteghem believes that more competition in the banking sector could benefit the customer. "When you're in a competitive environment, it's a case of all hands on deck day in day out because you have to offer the best conditions to customers. That's exactly what we aimed to do by with the government bond and I'm convinced that we achieved this."