220km of new hiking paths in the Zenne Valley
There is some good news for walkers and hikers in Flemish Brabant. The network of hiking paths in the valley of the River Zenne had been expanded by a further 220km. This brings the total length of the hiking trail network in the Zenne Valley and the Brabant Forests area to the south, southwest and southeast of Brussels and around Leuven to 920km.
The new hiking trails have been added to the province of Flemish Brabant’s digital hiking trail network. This means that the trails are not signposted but can be followed with the aid of a smartphone app or via the online walking route planner.
The provincial cabinet member responsible for tourism in Flemish Brabant Gunter Coppens (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that “The launch of this new digital hiking network in the Zenne valley, the Brabantse Wouden hiking trail network is now complete. "Two years ago we launched the Sonien Forest walking network as a digital extension to the signposted South-Dijleland walking network. Last year we completed the digital link to Leuven and from now on you can walk from the Provincial Hall in Leuven to the Pajottenland."
Brabant Forests
The Brabant Forests are a patchwork of ancient forests, meandering rivers, sunken roads and open fields. The area stretches from Leuven, passing south of Brussels, to the valley of the River Zenne on other side of Flemish Brabant. The Brabant Forests are one of the last candidates to be recognised as a national park. The Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) will make a decision on this before the end of the year.