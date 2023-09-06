220km of new hiking paths in the Zenne Valley

The new hiking trails have been added to the province of Flemish Brabant’s digital hiking trail network. This means that the trails are not signposted but can be followed with the aid of a smartphone app or via the online walking route planner.

The provincial cabinet member responsible for tourism in Flemish Brabant Gunter Coppens (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that “The launch of this new digital hiking network in the Zenne valley, the Brabantse Wouden hiking trail network is now complete. "Two years ago we launched the Sonien Forest walking network as a digital extension to the signposted South-Dijleland walking network. Last year we completed the digital link to Leuven and from now on you can walk from the Provincial Hall in Leuven to the Pajottenland."