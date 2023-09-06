6 years for teacher that molested girls at Turnhout school

The Criminal Court in Turnhout (Antwerp Province) has given a former teacher to a 6-year prison sentence and revoked his civil rights after he was found guilty of 12 counts of child molestation.

The offences were committed over a period of many years during the man’s career as a teacher. The 62-year-old taught children in the 4th year at the Sint-Franciscus Primary School in Turnhout. He was accused of having molested a total of 16 girls. He was convicted on 12 counts.

The court ruled that the offences were of an extremely serious nature and that the former teacher had abused his position. The fact hat he had no previous conviction was judged to be irrelevant when sentencing the man.