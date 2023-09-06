Drug Commissioner calls for the setting up of a Spanish-style "drug fund”

She added that “We have to tackle the drug problem at its roots". Ms Van Wymersch went onto say that focusing solely on enforcement will not solve the problem. "It makes no sense for the police to arrest users and then release them a few hours later, because the case isn’t strong enough for a prosecution”.

The Drugs Commissioner sees three areas that are important if we want to get the drug problem in Belgium under control: "Firstly, there is enforcement: the police and the judiciary. In addition to this assistance and prevention also play an important role. Finally, there is infrastructure. "

Ine Van Wymersch believes that focusing solely on enforcement is not the solution? "I think everyone realises that these people are in a vulnerable situation and that the solution will not only come from the police and the judiciary. Their role is to support those that offer help and assistance on the ground so that they can do their job in safety."