Fire Service divers search for man that fell into Leuven’s Vaartkom
A team of Fire Service divers is searching for a young man who is believed to have fallen into the Vaartkom in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. He was last seen near to the Vaartkom that is a stretch of the Leuven-Dijle Canal in the centre of Leuven.
Divers started their search for the man on Tuesday night. He was reported missing and it is believed that he fell into the water.
However, it is still unclear as to whether this is the case. Tuesday night’s search failed to find the man. The emergency services will continue the search for him today.