Judicial Authorities dismiss complaint against Flemish Socialist Party leader

On 22 June a complaint alleging "sexual offenses against an adult man" committed by the Flemish socialist chairman Conner Rousseau was submitted to was submitted to the East Flemish public prosecutor's office.

In a statement the Judicial Authorities says that "The complaint was thoroughly investigated. However, the investigation did not yield any elements that indicate that Conner Rousseau committed any criminal offenses”.

Mr Rousseau's lawyer, Christine Mussche told journalists that "Conner Rousseau has always maintained that he had done nothing wrong and that has now been proven". Ms Mussche added that the speed of the Judicial Authorities’ decision can be explained by the weakness of the case presented.

“As Mr. Rousseau's lawyer, it became clear to me from the outset that the evidence could not lead to a prosecution. The Public Prosecution Service scrupulously investigated it and came to the same conclusion."