New app launched with information about all modes of transport available in the capital

The app is a MaaS (Mobility as a Service) system. It offers locals, commuters and visitors alike the chance to view all their transport options. The app includes real-time information on travel by foot, bicycle, e-scooter, bus, tram, metro, train, shared car and taxi. Those using the app can not only choose their preferred route and mode of transport, but also use it to pay for tickets or to book a shared car, e-scooter or bike. The app aims to persuade people to use private cars less by making it easier for them to find alternatives for their transport needs.