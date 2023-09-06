New app launched with information about all modes of transport available in the capital
A week and a half before the annual Mobility Week a new app has launched that should make life a lot easier for those of use that want to get around in Brussels. Currently, those that use public transport in the capital require no fewer than four apps if they want to get a full picture of their transport options.
While the capital’s trams and metro service and most of its buses are operated by the Brussels public transport company MIVB, a good number of bus routes are operated by the Flemish public transport company De Lijn and to a lesser extent the Walloon public transport company TEC. Furthermore, they are also train services within the capital and these are operated by the national (Belgian) rail company NMBS.
In addition to collective forms of public transport (bus, tram, metro, train) other modes of transport such as e-bicycles, e-scooters and shared car services have been launched in recent years. Here too a separate app has been required. All this has served to make choosing multimodal transport options more difficult. The new Floya app that has been launched by Brussels Mobility and MIVB will change all that. The app is a first in Belgium.
Mobility as a Service
The app is a MaaS (Mobility as a Service) system. It offers locals, commuters and visitors alike the chance to view all their transport options. The app includes real-time information on travel by foot, bicycle, e-scooter, bus, tram, metro, train, shared car and taxi. Those using the app can not only choose their preferred route and mode of transport, but also use it to pay for tickets or to book a shared car, e-scooter or bike. The app aims to persuade people to use private cars less by making it easier for them to find alternatives for their transport needs.