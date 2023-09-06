Square in front of Royal Palace to be given a facelift
The square in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels is to undergo a transformation. The regional planning authority in Brussels has granted planning permission to the federal agency responsible for investment in projects related to Brussels’ role as the capital of Belgium Beliris for the renovation of the Koningsplein.
The square will be given a thorough facelift and the facades of the buildings around the square will also be lit up after dusk. The news that the square is soon to be transformed has been confirmed by the Brussels Secretary of State responsible for urban planning Ans Persoons (Flemish socialist).
Ms Persoons told VRT News that "The Koningsplein will finally be given the refurbishment it deserves. The square is between the Royal Palace and the Kunstberg and is surrounded by some of Brussels’ finest museums. It was high time that the square underwent a thorough transformation to give it back the beauty that it once had.The renovation has come about thanks to excellent cooperation between the City of Brussels, the Brussels-Capital Region and Beliris".
85% car-free
Once the work has been completed just 85% of the surface area of the square will be given over to pedestrians. Currently 80% of the square is given over to cars, buses and lorries and just 20% to pedestrians.