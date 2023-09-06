Square in front of Royal Palace to be given a facelift

The square will be given a thorough facelift and the facades of the buildings around the square will also be lit up after dusk. The news that the square is soon to be transformed has been confirmed by the Brussels Secretary of State responsible for urban planning Ans Persoons (Flemish socialist).

Ms Persoons told VRT News that "The Koningsplein will finally be given the refurbishment it deserves. The square is between the Royal Palace and the Kunstberg and is surrounded by some of Brussels’ finest museums. It was high time that the square underwent a thorough transformation to give it back the beauty that it once had.The renovation has come about thanks to excellent cooperation between the City of Brussels, the Brussels-Capital Region and Beliris".