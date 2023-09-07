How to make your own air conditioner and other easy tricks to keep your home cool

Glenn Reynders has three tips to help you stay cool.

1) Wet towel

"To make your own air conditioner hang a wet towel over your fan. The water in the towel will use heat from the air to evaporate and become a gas. When this happens heat will be extracted from the air and then the temperature will effectively drop."

2) Bottles of frozen water

"What you also often see on the internet is that people put ice-cooled water bottles in front of a fan. That can help to create temporary localised effect, but keep in mind that a lot of energy is required to achieve the required effect because you have to freeze your water first and for that your freezer has to use additional energy”.

3. Hang your wet laundry out

The third tip is perhaps the most surprising. "If you hang out your wet laundry in your living room or office just after it has come out of the washing machine a lot of water will evaporate. The wet laundry will effectively extract heat from the atmosphere. Put your clothes horse inside rather than outside. It will take a little longer for your laundry to dry, but your living room will cool down. However, please note, the more humid the air is, the more difficult it is for us to perspire".