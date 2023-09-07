The Brussels Gallery Weekend is taking place this weekend

Since its inception in 2008, the Brussels Gallery Weekend has "been on a mission to highlight the rich and varied contemporary art scene in Brussels, where numerous participating galleries leave their mark on the artistic landscape”, the organisers write in their press release.

The organisers add that this year’s Brussels Gallery Weekend has a lot in store. "Albert Baronian gallery is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, Michel Rein's Brussels gallery is celebrating the tenth aniversary of its opening and Galerie Nathalie Obadia celebrated its fifteenth year in Brussels earlier this year."

In addition to the aforementioned art galleries, 43 other galleries are participating. For the sixth year in a row, the 'Generation Brussels' exhibition presents a selection of artists who live and work in Brussels. The 2023 Brussels Gallery Weekend’s commissioner is the art critic Sam Steverlynck. This year two new galleries Ateliers Indigo and Globe Aroma are participating in the event.

