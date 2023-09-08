Action plan to improve security at Brussels South Station

On August 18, the CEO of the Belgian rail company Sophie Dutordoir sent a letter to the federal, regional and municipal authorities regarding what she described as the "dramatic situation at the Brussels South Station". Ms Dutordoir said that security and cleanliness issues at the station are particularly acute.

Complaints about crime, increasing drug use and the concentration of homeless people at the station have also increased in recent weeks. To prevent the various authorities from blaming each other, the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s office announced that it intended to coordinate the efforts to tackle the issues that blight the capital’s largest railway station. The National Crisis Centre was to take charges of bringing together the various authorities and coordinating the approach to the problems that beset the station.

Since August 28, two major station clean up sessions have taken place in and around the station. However, to improve the situation in the long term, a 22-point Action Plan has been drafted by all the relevant authorities and stakeholders. The plan was unveiled on Thursday.

One of the 22 points in the plan is the opening of a police station inside the station or its immediate vicinity another is a ban on the consumption of alcohol. To fight crime, homelessness, drug dependency and the insanitary conditions around the station measures including increased police patrols, regular cleaning of the station, the removal of tags and graffiti, and the installation of CCTV cameras by the regional authority and the rail company NMBS with easy exchange of images between the two.

Better lighting will be provided in darker areas of the station and toilets will be proving for the homeless people that gather in and around the station.