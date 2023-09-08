Belgium’s first ever September heatwave

In Belgium there is a national heatwave once maximum temperature at the Ukkel Weather Centre have topped 25°C on at least 5 consecutive days, during 3 of which a maximum temperature of at least 30°C must have been recorded.

On Monday temperatures in Ukkel exceeded 25°C. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday temperatures rose to above 30°C (30.9°C on Tuesday, 30.1°C on Wednesday and 30.2°C on Thursday). Late on Friday morning temperatures rose to above 25°C and the national heatwave became official.

The September heatwave is the second national heatwave of 2023. The first national heatwave of the year got underway on 8 June and lasted for 10 days.