Extra trains to the coast during the forthcoming “heatwave” weekend

A total of three additional services will run on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be two extra services to and from Ostend and one additional service to and from Blankenberge.

Despite the provision the additional services, NMBS warns passenger that trains heading for the coast are likely to be busy on Saturday and Sunday. Passengers are advised to leave either early in the morning or later in the day to avoid overcrowded trains.

