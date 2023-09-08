Extra trains to the coast during the forthcoming “heatwave” weekend
With dry and hot weather forecast for the weekend many thousands of day trippers are expected to flock to the coastal resorts of West Flanders. With this in mind the Belgian rail company NMBS has announced that it will be providing extra rail services to and from stations at the two busiest resorts on the Flemish coast.
A total of three additional services will run on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be two extra services to and from Ostend and one additional service to and from Blankenberge.
Despite the provision the additional services, NMBS warns passenger that trains heading for the coast are likely to be busy on Saturday and Sunday. Passengers are advised to leave either early in the morning or later in the day to avoid overcrowded trains.
