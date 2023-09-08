O'Leary pied ahead of press conference in Brussels

The Irish low-cost airline will base two new aircraft in Charleroi, bringing the total based there to 17. 60 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers will be created. Seven new routes will also be added at Charleroi this winter. Ryanair offers 93 routes from two Belgian airports. (Charleroi and Zaventem) and expects to grow by 10% in Belgium this year.

The Ryanair CEO also handed in a petition with 1.5 million signatures to the European Commission demanding that the Commission protect overflying air traffic in the event of national strikes by air traffic controllers.