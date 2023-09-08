O'Leary pied ahead of press conference in Brussels
The CEO of the Irish airline Ryanair Micheal O'Leary had a custard pie thrown in face just ahead of press conference on Thursday morning. Environmental activists pied Mr O' Leary outside the European Commission’s Berlaymont Building. During the press conference Michael O'Leary announced an investment of 200 million euro at Charleroi Airport (Hainaut Province). The investment will take place during the coming winter season.
The Irish low-cost airline will base two new aircraft in Charleroi, bringing the total based there to 17. 60 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers will be created. Seven new routes will also be added at Charleroi this winter. Ryanair offers 93 routes from two Belgian airports. (Charleroi and Zaventem) and expects to grow by 10% in Belgium this year.
The Ryanair CEO also handed in a petition with 1.5 million signatures to the European Commission demanding that the Commission protect overflying air traffic in the event of national strikes by air traffic controllers.
Further strike action by Belgian Ryanair staff
On Thursday morning, the Christian trade unions ACV Puls and CNE announced a new strike by Ryanair pilots based at Charleroi Airport. The strike will take place on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 September. The strike is part of an ongoing dispute about pay and new work schedules that the pilots say will give them less opportunity to rest between shifts.