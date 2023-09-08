Temperatures as high as 32°C during the weekend

Saturday too will be sunny and warm. Although there could be some early morning cloud in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach 26°C on the High Fens in the East of Liège Province, between 27°C and 28°C in coastal areas and between 29°C and 32°C elsewhere.

Sunday will remain sunny. However, as the day progresses banks of high cloud will form. It will remain warm with temperatures reaching 31°C in Flanders. The wind will be slight to moderate south to southwesterly.

On Monday there will be bright spells with some high cloud. As the day progresses cloud will increase and there is a chance of a shower. During the evening and during Monday night there is a change of thunders storms. Maximum temperatures on Monday will reach 21°C or 22°C in coastal areas and 29°C or 30°C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces.