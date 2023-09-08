Video: Unique close-up footage of Limburg wolf cub

Frederik Thoelen often gives talks and lectures about the Limburg wolf pack. During the past few years, he has often given media interviews after one of the wolves had been run over and killed.

However, this time around the interview was about footage that he has shot of a wolf that is very much alive. He filmed the cub for one and a half hours and at one point the animal was just 3 metres away from him.

Mr Thoelen told VRT Radio 2 that “I was really surprised by this, and I even had to stop filming for a second or two because I wasn’t able to get the camera to focus in time”.