Video: Unique close-up footage of Limburg wolf cub
The biologist Frederik Thoelen of Nature Assistance Centre in Heusden-Zolder (Limburg province) has shot some unique close-up footage of one of the cubs from the Limburg wolf pack. The cub was looking around a meadow when Mr Thoelen, who was camouflaged from head to toe, filmed the animal from a nearby corn field. The biologist was very surprised indeed when the cub came as close as 3 metres from where he was filming.
Frederik Thoelen often gives talks and lectures about the Limburg wolf pack. During the past few years, he has often given media interviews after one of the wolves had been run over and killed.
However, this time around the interview was about footage that he has shot of a wolf that is very much alive. He filmed the cub for one and a half hours and at one point the animal was just 3 metres away from him.
Mr Thoelen told VRT Radio 2 that “I was really surprised by this, and I even had to stop filming for a second or two because I wasn’t able to get the camera to focus in time”.