Video: Passer-by films collision between pleasure cruiser and a barge on the River Scheldt in Temse
A passer-by has filmed a collision between a pleasure cruiser and a barge. One woman was slightly injured in the accident that happened on the River Scheldt in Temse (East Flanders). The barge sailed on after the incident. However, the Maritime Police say that no “hit-and-run” offence was committed by the barge’s skipper.
The two vessels collided almost head on. The footage shows how the pleasure boat’s captain carries out a last-minute maneuver and the vessel is hit on the flank by the barge.
The boot is dragged several hundred metres by the barge. The barge then stops and the pleasure boat is able to come loose, reach the riverbank under its own steam and moor at De Zaat in Temse.