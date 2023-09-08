Wages will continue to rise next year as will purchasing power

This year wage costs will rise by 7.9% with a rise of a further 4.3% forecast for next year. De Standaard has calculated that by the end of next year wages will be 25% higher than they were at the beginning of 2021.

But what about inflation? The relatively high level of inflation during the past couple of years has meant that we are all paying more for our goods and services. However, despite this most people are still better off.

Last year the energy crisis meant that real disposable income in Belgium fell by 1.4%. Things are different this year though and if the forecasts are correct real disposable income in Belgium will increase by 3.5% this year. A further rise in real disposable income of 0.4% is forecast for next year.

Much of the increase in real disposable income is thanks to the soc-called “trigger index” system that sees public sector wages and benefits rise automatically by 2% each time the “trigger index” is exceeded. The trigger index is expected to be exceeded this month. The Federal Planning Bureau forecasts that the trigger index will be exceeded again in February and June next year and possibly for a 3rd time at the end of 2024.