10-year-old boy dies after football goal falls on top of him at playground

The accident happened around 5pm in the Warande Park in Kemmel. A 10-year-old French boy was playing when the goal suddenly tipped over.

"He was hanging from the football goal but fell and was hit on the neck by the crossbar," the public prosecutor's office explained. "The little boy had to be resuscitated at the scene and was then taken to hospital in a critical condition."

He died soon afterwards. Many other children were also at play during the incident. They remained unhurt, but saw the accident happen. The fire brigade then closed the park to the public. The police also attended the scene. "We examined the scene, but everything points to an unfortunate accident," said Officer Glenn Verdru of Ieper police.