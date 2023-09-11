“People in neighbourhoods with high particulate matter pollution spending more time at the doctor’s”

The study by the Independent Health Insurance Funds was staged in collaboration with researchers from the universities of Leuven and Hasselt and the Interregional Cell for the Environment (IRCEL) and takes a closer look at particulate matter pollution in Belgium. Researchers investigated the link between the amount of particulate matter and the number of GP visits by residents, who are members the Independent Health Insurance Funds across 20,000 Belgian neighbourhoods. The study has now been published in the international journal Environmental Research.

Research on particulate matter and green spaces

The general finding in the study is: the lower the concentration of particulate matter in the air, the less often people go to the doctor. This comes as no surprise, says Christian Horemans, environment and health expert at the Independent Health Insurance Funds: "Particulate matter is linked, among other things, to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and also has an impact on mental health."

For the study, the 20,000 neighbourhoods were divided into four groups, ranging from less to more particulate matter in the air. The particulate matter values range from about 5 to 15 micrograms per cubic metre, while the World Health Organisation recommends values below 5 micrograms. There are hardly any residential areas in Belgium that meet this norm. European standards are not violated, as Europe still has a ceiling of 25 micrograms.

Besides particulate matter pollution, the presence of green spaces was also investigated. Here, the findings show that those who live in a green neighbourhood visit the doctor less. This finding supports the 3-30-300 rule of thumb put forward internationally, says Horemans: "To promote health, it is recommended that you can see at least three trees from your window, have 30 per cent tree cover nearby, and live at most 300 metres from a park or green space."

Avoidable costs

That particulate matter has an impact on health is certain. By estimating the avoidable number of GP visits and associated costs this study shows that there is also an impact on public finances.

If every Belgian lived in a neighbourhood with the lowest concentration of particulate matter, 43 million euros of avoidable costs could be saved. For the health funds this works out at savings of more than 37 million and savings for patients of almost 6 million euros. "So working on air quality is not only good for our health, but also has a positive impact on public finances," says Christian Horemans. Earlier findings by the same researchers also pointed to higher absences from work when air pollution peaks.

Stricter European standards?

The World Health Organisation updated its air quality advisory values in 2021, reducing the permissible standard for particulate pollution from 10 to 5 micrograms per cubic metre. The European ceiling of 25 micrograms is five times higher than what the WHO recommendation. According to a recent European Environment Agency report, 97% of the European population was exposed to fine dust pollution higher than WHO standards in 2021. The annual number of premature deaths in the EU due to particulate matter is estimated at 238,000.

According to current ambitions, the European Commission would like to achieve WHO values by 2050. Based on this study, Christian Horemans of the Independent Health Insurance Funds argues that this should be done much more quickly: "Making air quality meet current scientific findings only by 2050 would have an unacceptable impact on society."

On Wednesday, the European Parliament votes on a proposal to tighten particulate matter standards by 2030. It will also vote on tighter limits and target values for various air pollutants.