Bather rage in Knokke: swimmer arrested after violence directed at life guard

The arrest was triggered by an incident shortly after 6PM on Sunday. Several life guards were checking out the situation in their boat when they were surrounded by a group of youngsters. One of the youngsters climbed on board the vessel and pushed a life guard into the sea.

Unacceptable

"We absolutely do not tolerate violence against emergency services of any kind," said local police chief Steve Desmet. "This is unacceptable and that is why we acted promptly. The swimmer had fled the scene. We immediately went looking for him and were able to arrest him in the centre of Knokke-Heist. The public prosecutor's office is now working on the case."

Life guards did not want to comment but plan to file a complaint with the judicial authorities.

More verbal aggression

"It’s not the case that there has been more physical aggression against life guards lately," responds An Beun of the coastal lifeguard service IKWV. "Fortunately, actual pushing-and-shoving remains fairly limited, although unfortunately it does happen. What we do notice more is verbal aggression: bathers swearing at life guards."