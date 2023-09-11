Christian democrat leader victorious as drag queen
Sammy Mahdi courted controversy at the weekend appearing as a drag queen in a show on Flemish independent television. The Flemish Christian democrat’s act of bravado paid off as he won VTM’s “Make Up Your Mind” competition seeing off opposition from several other celebs.
Mahdi appeared as “Cindy Envy”, a reference to his CD&V party. His blue tongue and SM outfit charmed the jury that selected him as the best drag queen of the evening.
Mahdi defended his decision to take part: “Many of the rights we enjoy in Belgium we take for granted, but we shouldn’t. We should continue the fight for these rights. If that is something I can do on 20cm heels, then that is something I relish” he told the audience after his victory.