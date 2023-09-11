Christian democrat leader victorious as drag queen

Mahdi appeared as “Cindy Envy”, a reference to his CD&V party. His blue tongue and SM outfit charmed the jury that selected him as the best drag queen of the evening.

Mahdi defended his decision to take part: “Many of the rights we enjoy in Belgium we take for granted, but we shouldn’t. We should continue the fight for these rights. If that is something I can do on 20cm heels, then that is something I relish” he told the audience after his victory.