Six Brussels municipalities launch collection for Morocco: tents, mattresses and emergency generators
Six Brussels municipalities are joining forces to stage a collection campaign following the earthquake in Morocco. Anyone wishing to donate tents, mattresses, hygiene products, blankets or even emergency generators can bring them to a warehouse in Anderlecht starting Tuesday. "Together with the federal government, we are looking at how these items can be brought to Morocco," said Ridouane Chahid (Francophone socialist/PS), Mayor of Evere.
The mayors of Brussels, Evere, Koekelberg, Molenbeek, Anderlecht and Sint-Gillis have agreed to collect equipment for Morocco. It’s being brought together at one central location, Kanaaldijk 8 in Anderlecht. The depot will open tomorrow, giving the local authorities time to set it up. The mayors are considering opening a second hub, at the Heizel, next week.
Torches, cots, mattresses, tents, blankets, sanitary items and even emergency generators are in demand. People are asked not to bring clothing. Food that may go off is also not welcome either; canned food is accepted.
"We will sort the donated products according to the needs in Morocco," says acting mayor of Evere Ridouane Chahid. In consultation with the defence ministry we will see how the items can be brought to the affected areas.
People who cannot bring items can also donate money to the Red Cross, the mayors say, and transfer funds to BE72 0000 0000 1616 mentioning "Morocco".