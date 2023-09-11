Six Brussels municipalities launch collection for Morocco: tents, mattresses and emergency generators

The mayors of Brussels, Evere, Koekelberg, Molenbeek, Anderlecht and Sint-Gillis have agreed to collect equipment for Morocco. It’s being brought together at one central location, Kanaaldijk 8 in Anderlecht. The depot will open tomorrow, giving the local authorities time to set it up. The mayors are considering opening a second hub, at the Heizel, next week.

Torches, cots, mattresses, tents, blankets, sanitary items and even emergency generators are in demand. People are asked not to bring clothing. Food that may go off is also not welcome either; canned food is accepted.

"We will sort the donated products according to the needs in Morocco," says acting mayor of Evere Ridouane Chahid. In consultation with the defence ministry we will see how the items can be brought to the affected areas.

People who cannot bring items can also donate money to the Red Cross, the mayors say, and transfer funds to BE72 0000 0000 1616 mentioning "Morocco".