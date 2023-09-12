Brussels Airlines adds long-haul aircraft and reopens line to Nairobi

The tenth A330 will join the fleet by the summer of next year. The airline is eager to strengthen its position in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Kenyan capital Nairobi will be brought back into the network after nine years and the frequency of flights to the Rwandan capital Kigali will be increased to daily.

Flights to Nairobi will be made six times a week during the summer season, and four times a week during the winter season. Free extra capacity during the winter season will be used for additional flights to Dakar (Senegal), Banjul (Gambia), Monrovia (Liberia) and Freetown (Sierra Leone).

An extra plane also means a boost to employment. The airline will recruit 60 additional pilots and cabin crew staff. Extra ground staff will also be hired.

Tickets for the new route to Nairobi can be booked from tomorrow. The first flight will depart in June next year.