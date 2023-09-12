Home News
Mounting concerns about River Maas water quality (VIDEO)

There was a strong deterioration in the water quality of the River Maas last year according to a new report from Belgian and Dutch water companies.  More toxic substances were discharged into the waterway and as a result of climate change the river is running dry in more and more places.  As a result toxic substances are being diluted to a lesser extent.  Last year seventy-nine substances were measured in concentrations above the European norm.  The River Maas is responsible for 40% of Flemish drinking water.  The companies say it will become increasingly difficult to supply drinking water of a high quality from the Maas.

Colin Clapson

