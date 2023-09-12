Oriental fruit fly turns up in Belgium: 'Larvae can eat whole crops'

The Bactrocera dorsalis or oriental fruit fly has already been spotted in France and Italy and now also in Belgium. "A first oriental fruit fly was found at a fruit market in Antwerp at the end of August, and two more have been sighted in recent weeks. One at a market in Anderlecht (Brussels) and one in Courcelles, near Charleroi (Wallonia)," says the FAVV’s Hélène Bonte.

"As these are three separate cases, the most likely explanation seems to be that the fruit flies travelled on the back of imported fruit. But we can’t rule out the possibility that there are more specimens flying around," Bonte says.

The FAVV has ordered increased vigilance and is calling on fruit and vegetable growers to carry out extra checks. "The insect itself does not pose a danger to humans or animals, but the larvae can eat whole crops. So the damage and economic impact can be significant."

"We are asking all professional growers, as well as individuals with a vegetable garden, to report the presence of oriental fruit flies immediately." This can be done by taking a photo and sending it to meldpunt@favv.be.

An oriental fruit fly is about the same size as a fly and looks a bit like a wasp due to its black and yellow colour but is smaller. A wasp also has two pairs of wings, an oriental fruit fly only one pair. The flies have a T-shaped pattern on the abdomen and, unlike bees, are not hairy.

Travellers are also asked not to bring fruit or vegetables from countries where the oriental fruit fly has established itself, e.g. Asian and African countries, as well as Hawaii (USA).

"For tourists, it's quite simple: if you don't carry fruit, vegetables or soil, from faraway countries, you won't bring this fly either," says the food agency. "There is strict European legislation that requires travellers only to carry plants, vegetables and fruit that meet very specific conditions and have been checked."