Police discover small arsenal of weapons during search at reckless driver’s home

Last Thursday, police intercepted a motorist in Grotehertstraat, in the centre of the Belgian and Flemish capital, after he committed several traffic violations.

"When inspectors pulled over a driver and his passenger, they found a loaded handgun in the glove compartment of the vehicle," says a spokesman for the Brussels Capital/Elsene police zone. "A small amount of cannabis was also recovered from both occupants."

A thorough search also found both suspects each to be carrying 14 bags of cocaine. The substance was hidden in their underwear. "Both suspects are already known on account of a laundry list of offences and were on conditional release" the police say.

"A further search of the driver’s home revealed 1.2 kilograms of marijuana, 21 ecstasy pills, a small amount of cocaine, 13 knives, 1,739 euros in cash, a knuckle duster, two telescopic truncheons and nine mobile phones. A search of the passenger's home was not possible as he said he did not have a fixed address."

Police seized the money, weapons and drugs. The driver of the vehicle appeared before an examining judge, who decided on his arrest.