Thunderstorms approaching eastern Belgium: code yellow (and possibly code amber) in Liege and Luxembourg

Amounts of rain between 20 and 40 litres per square metre are expected in large parts of the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg. Locally, even more precipitation may fall, warns the Met Office.

Currently, code yellow only applies to Liege and Luxembourg, although it could be extended to Namur and Limburg later today. The yellow warning in Liège and Luxembourg could also be scaled up to amber, the Met Office warns.

In the rest of the country sunny periods will alternate with cumulous clouds accompanied by local showers. Maximum temperatures range from 21 to 25 degrees with little wind.

Thunderstorms may occur tonight, especially in the southeast. Overcast conditions increase again during the night. From tomorrow afternoon, it will become dry from the north with clear spells.