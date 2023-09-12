Vigil in Leuven to commemorate victims of Morocco quake (VIDEO)

The plight of earthquake victims in Morocco has touched many hearts in Belgium. Last night crowds gathered on Leuven’s market square for a special vigil organised by the City of Leuven and its Moroccan community in a show of solidarity. Over a hundred people present observed a minute’s silence before the Moroccan anthem was played. The city hopes the ceremony allowed local people to connect with what was happening in Morocco. Leuven is donating 20,000 euros to assist quake victims.