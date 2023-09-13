Court cancels Belgium’s ban on reception for single, male asylum seekers

Ms De Moor took the decision to suspend the provision of accommodation to single male asylum seekers against the backdrop of a shortage of places at reception centres and fears families with children could end up on the streets.

Several refugee organisations took the matter to the council of state that has followed their arguments. The council’s decision is expected to change little in the short-term as the asylum secretary’s decision boiled down to an acceptance of an existing situation. In practice virtually no single male asylum seekers have been receiving accommodation for weeks.

The council points to Belgian legislation that says material assistance must be provided to those seeking international protection.

Ms De Moor says the council’s decision will not get her to change policy as there are no excess reception places.