“Augure” selected as Belgian Oscar entry

The film tells the surrealist tale of four characters in Belgium and Congo. It recently picked up a prize at the Cannes film festival in the “un nouveau regard” category.

45-year-old Baloji formed part of the group Starflam and is also well-known as a solo musician. He is also a poet and has made several short films.

The international version of “Augure” uses the name “Omen”. Filmed over 23 days at 18 different locations the movie cost a million euros. It was produced by Wrong Men and enjoyed support from VRT, the francophone public broadcaster RTBF, screen.brussels, the Dutch audiovisual fund, the Francophone cinema centre and the Belgian tax shelter.

The movie will now be judged by the Foreign Language Committee of the Academy Awards.

“Augure” is released in Belgium in November.