Antwerp police pulls video featuring actor accused of attempted manslaughter

The video was a road safety film showing two people riding an electric scooter.

"The advertising agency we work with presented us with a number of actors," says Migom. "We were only given the actors’ first names, their age and a half-minute video in which they introduced themselves. On that basis, we chose the actor."

Stalking, assault and involvement in illegal demonstrations

The man is suspected of attempted manslaughter, but he has previously been involved with the police on account of stalking, assault and participation in illegal demonstrations.

"We are not allowed to screen people simply on the basis of a first name and a video," Migom explains. "Our communications department is not aware of all ongoing investigations. It is an unfortunate coincidence”.