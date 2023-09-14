Climate activists ask court to oblige government to cut greenhouse gases

Once again Belgian climate activists are taking legal action against the Belgian state. Following a similar initiative in the Netherlands Belgian climate activists in 2014 took four Belgian governments to court claiming they were failing in their duty to take action on climate change. The charity argued that Belgium was failing in its duty of care and was infringing Belgians' right to life and family life. The organisation was alleging Belgian climate policies infringed human rights.

A judge was only able to rule on the case seven years later. The court’s verdict stated that by their climate policies the Belgian state violated the fundamental rights of claimants by failing to take the measures needed to prevent the impact of climate change of people’s lives.

The judge failed to oblige the Belgian government to take extra measures and this is why the charity has now decided to take the issue to the appeal court.

Klimaatzaak now wants the judge to oblige the government to bring about a 61% reduction in greenhouse gases compared to 1990 levels. This should limit global warming to 1.5°C. The figure is higher than the 55% European goal that Belgium is aiming at, but unlikely to achieve under current plans.