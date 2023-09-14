Construction industry meets challenge amid mass exodus of labourers to Paris Olympics

The renovation work in Schaarbeek had been underway since November of last year and had still not been completed by the construction industry’s summer break. The municipality of Schaarbeek has now had to explain to local residents that the completion of the works is “heavily disrupted” due to a “mass exodus” of roadworkers heading for Paris and work on the Paris Olympics.

“There’s an enormous shortage of roadworkers” explains Ive Callewaert of builders Krinkels that is responsible for the work. “Many labourers from Portugal and eastern Europe failed to return to Belgium after the summer break. We suspect they have headed for Paris.”

“No roadworkers can be found on the Belgian labour market. We have to source workers from abroad or provide our own training”.

The company stresses the work in Schaarbeek has already made good headway and every effort will be made to make good lost time.