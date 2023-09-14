Construction industry meets challenge amid mass exodus of labourers to Paris Olympics
Could the Paris Olympics paralyse road works in Belgium? This is certainly a fear after works in the Brussels borough of Schaarbeek had to be suspended after road workers failed to return to the Belgian and Flemish capital after the summer break. The suspicion is premium wages have enticed more than one road worker who was on the job in Belgium to head for Paris and work linked to the Paris Olympics next year.
The renovation work in Schaarbeek had been underway since November of last year and had still not been completed by the construction industry’s summer break. The municipality of Schaarbeek has now had to explain to local residents that the completion of the works is “heavily disrupted” due to a “mass exodus” of roadworkers heading for Paris and work on the Paris Olympics.
“There’s an enormous shortage of roadworkers” explains Ive Callewaert of builders Krinkels that is responsible for the work. “Many labourers from Portugal and eastern Europe failed to return to Belgium after the summer break. We suspect they have headed for Paris.”
“No roadworkers can be found on the Belgian labour market. We have to source workers from abroad or provide our own training”.
The company stresses the work in Schaarbeek has already made good headway and every effort will be made to make good lost time.