Man riddled with bullets in Anderlecht shooting, military weapons used (VIDEO)

It’s emerged that military weapons were used during the shooting. At least seventeen bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

The shooting took place in the Wayezstraat in the centre of Anderlecht. According to media outlet La Capitale, the victim was tracked down and trapped by a car containing four occupants. He was then riddled with bullets.

"Police were called to the Wayezstraat at around 1.10am last night on account of a shooting," says police spokeswoman Sarah Frederickx. "The victim died on the spot from his injuries."

"The suspects fled and a vehicle of the type they were travelling in was found burnt out further away. Federal police technical investigators attended the scene and federal judicial police are conducting an investigation."

A local resident told VRT: “We were asleep. Suddenly I heard ‘tak, tak, tak’. I thought it was fireworks. My wife looked through the window and saw somebody wielding a Kalashnikov rifle. He killed somebody in the car”.

Investigators are looking into a possible link to drug-trafficking.

Videos showing the car that was set alight are now circulating on social media.