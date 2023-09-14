World record paid for horse embryo: “You’re buying hope!”

“124,000 euros for an unborn horse is the highest price ever paid for a horse embryo” says Jody Bosteels of auctioneer’s Equbreeding.auction of Herenthout (Antwerp).

“We had high expectations because the mother mare, Cordula de Laubry, has the reputation of being one of the best breeding mares in the world. The mare is 21, which is relatively old, if you think horses live to between 20 and 30. It could be her last embryo. That’s why there was so much interest. In addition, the father is Cornet Obolensky, another famous horse that competed at the highest level”.

The embryo is that of a female. “That’s more interesting for a buyer” explains Bosteels as it can be used for breeding.

Buying an embryo is fraught with risk. “You’re buying hope. The foal will inherit many of the good characteristics of its parents, but there’s no 100% guarantee this will be a premium horse” notes the auctioneer’s Bram Van Hulle.

A surrogate mare is being used to allow Cordula de Laubry to compete in showjumping events. The surrogate mare enjoys no extra protection but is grazing in a Limburg meadow together with other horses.